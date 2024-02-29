Skip to main content
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) looks for a shot against Charlotte Hornets guard Vasilije Micic (22)
Pat

GAME DAY PREVIEW AND INJURY REPORT: The streaking Milwaukee Bucks seek fourth-straight versus the Charlotte Hornets

The Bucks are still undefeated since the All-Star break.

The Milwaukee Bucks try to keep their streak going when they take on the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night.

The two teams had just played each other on Tuesday night, with the Bucks scoring a masterful 123-85 victory in the Fiserv Forum. The four-game regular-season series between the two teams has become a one-sided affair, with the Bucks winning the first three contests by a mile.

Before their 38-point blowout on Friday, the Bucks had defeated the Hornets twice by an average winning margin of 33.5 points. Milwaukee is currently third in the Eastern Conference with a 38-21 record, while Charlotte is in 13th place with a 15-43 card.

Unbeaten since the All-Star break

Milwaukee has not lost since the All-Star break, and the three straight wins are their longest winning streak under Doc Rivers. The Bucks are now 6-7 under Rivers.

Milwaukee is 5-5 in its last ten games, averaging 111.2 points, 44.2 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game. River put a premium on defense when he replaced Adrian Griffin, and the Bucks responded well, as they only gave up 107.1 points a game in their last ten outings.

The Hornets are also 5-5 in their last ten contests, where they put up 104.4 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.9 steals, and 3.3 blocks per game. Charlotte only allowed their opponents to score 108.1 points a game in its last ten games.

Injury report

The Bucks will continue to miss Khris Middleton, who is still nursing an ankle injury. Listed as probable are Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee patellar tendinitis) and MarJon Beauchamp (illness). Andre Jackson Jr. (illness) is listed as questionable. Also out for the Bucks are Ryan Rollins (two-way) and TyTy Washington (two-way). 

LaMelo Ball (out) and Mark Williams (back are out for the Hornets).

