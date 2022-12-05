Game preview and injury report: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic

The Milwaukee Bucks got back to winning ways with a comfortable 105-96 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Now they finish up their road trip with a game against the Orlando Magic, who are on a seven-game losing streak.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to return to the starting lineup after sitting out of the game against the Hornets. And he may have several of his star teammates back as well.

Preview

The Bucks bounced back after the loss to the Los Angeles Lakers; a hard-fought game that featured a couple of superstars dueling it out.

The Bucks wanted to get back in the win column as soon as possible, and they did that against the Hornets, despite playing without their superstars. Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Khris Middleton all sat out against the Hornets, but the rest of the team stepped up and got the job done.

Luckily for coach Budenholzer, all three of his stars are set to return against the Magic.

'The Greek Freak has been on another level this season; he is averaging 31.8 PPG, 11.2 RPG, and 5.5 APG on 54.2% shooting from the field. Giannis is on a six-game streak of scoring 30 points or more, and the added rest from sitting the last game will only help him improve those amazing numbers.

He also has his fellow All-Star back in the squad as Khris Middleton made his return against the Lakers. He looked solid as he pitched in 17 points and 7 assists. The Bucks have sorely missed the three-time All-Star, and the fans were ecstatic to see his return. Coach Bud smartly sat out Khris the next game to avoid putting too much pressure or wear on his body.

On the other side, the Magic are in full rebuild mode, and their 5-19 record is a clear indicator of that. They have the worst record in the league, as they will have to play their hearts out if they hope to get a win over the Bucks. With a couple of promising young guns like Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Bol Bol on the court, you know they will give it their all.

Injury Report

Serge Ibaka, Joe Ingles, and MarJon Beauchamp are set to miss the game against the Magic. Grayson Allen, Brook Lopez, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton are all questionable for tonight's game, but they will most likely all suit up.

The Magic are dealing with a bunch of injuries, as six players have been ruled out of action. Gary Harris, Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., and Jonathan Issac are all set to miss tonight's game.