Gameday preview and injury report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday for their third fixture of the season. Both teams have a lot at stake this season, making the matchup even more crucial.

Preview

The Nets are yet to find their rhythm – having lost two of three games to start their season. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been effective individually, but closing out games has been a team problem. The Nets need to improve their defense and find their footing to get into a better position. Royce O’Neal’s defensive presence has been a positive for the franchise, but a couple more individuals need to match his energy.

On the other hand, the Bucks are coming off a dominant 125-105 victory against the Houston Rockets, which improved their winning streak to two games in a row. Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a show, recording a double-double of 44 points and 12 rebounds in just 27 minutes. He will look to carry that momentum to the Nets match-up and help the Bucks maintain their unbeaten run.

Injury Report

The Nets will play without the services of Seth Curry and TJ Warren, who are recovering from ankle and foot injuries. Markieff Morris is also listed as out for the upcoming fixture, citing personal reasons.

The Bucks will continue to play with a similar lineup, missing Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, and Joe Ingles. Connaughton is expected to return 3-4 weeks from opening day, but there is no clarity on Middleton and Ingles’ status.