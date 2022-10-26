Skip to main content
Gameday preview and injury report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Gameday preview and injury report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are looking to stay undefeated against their Eastern Conference rivals.

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday for their third fixture of the season. Both teams have a lot at stake this season, making the matchup even more crucial.

Preview

The Nets are yet to find their rhythm – having lost two of three games to start their season. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been effective individually, but closing out games has been a team problem. The Nets need to improve their defense and find their footing to get into a better position. Royce O’Neal’s defensive presence has been a positive for the franchise, but a couple more individuals need to match his energy.

On the other hand, the Bucks are coming off a dominant 125-105 victory against the Houston Rockets, which improved their winning streak to two games in a row. Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a show, recording a double-double of 44 points and 12 rebounds in just 27 minutes. He will look to carry that momentum to the Nets match-up and help the Bucks maintain their unbeaten run.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Injury Report

The Nets will play without the services of Seth Curry and TJ Warren, who are recovering from ankle and foot injuries. Markieff Morris is also listed as out for the upcoming fixture, citing personal reasons.

The Bucks will continue to play with a similar lineup, missing Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, and Joe Ingles. Connaughton is expected to return 3-4 weeks from opening day, but there is no clarity on Middleton and Ingles’ status.

In This Article (2)

Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21)
Milwaukee Bucks Off The Court

“I think they’re resilient. I think they’re trying to be transformational” - Jrue Holiday talks about giving back to Milwaukee

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks center Lew Alcindor (33) also known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in action
Milwaukee Bucks Old School

How Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s arrival changed the Milwaukee Bucks

By Matthew Dugandzic
Sidney Moncrief received the game ball after scoring his 10,000th point
Milwaukee Bucks Old School

Throwback: Sidney Moncrief drops a career-high 43 points against the Denver Nuggets in 1983

By Matthew Dugandzic
First pick Andrew Bogut in the 2005 NBA Draft picked by Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks Old School

Revisiting Andrew Bogut's stint with the Bucks and his best moments

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) reacts after a play
Milwaukee Bucks News

“I think we’re going to fly around on defense” - Bobby Portis is looking forward to the Brooklyn Nets matchup

By Matthew Dugandzic
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) hugs Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)
Milwaukee Bucks Old School

"In some areas of his mindset, I think we’re very similar.”-Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks on the comparisons to Kobe Bryant

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots a free throw
Milwaukee Bucks News

Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks Milwaukee Bucks free-throw record in win versus Houston Rockets

By Matthew Dugandzic
Glenn Robinson and Ray Allen during Game 7 of the EC Semi-Finals
Milwaukee Bucks Old School

When Ray Allen and Glenn Robinson almost led the 2001 Milwaukee Bucks to the championship

By Matthew Dugandzic