Gameday preview and injury report: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks began their 4-game home stand with a victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Now they welcome the Chicago Bulls for the first time this season. Last year, the Bucks and Bulls had some memorable matchups, and they even faced off in the playoffs. Milwaukee was able to advance in five games, but they lost Khris Middleton in that series which cost them dearly in the next round versus the Boston Celtics.

The Bucks just got back to winnings ways, and they will be keen on building another streak, as they are just 0.5 games back off having the best record in the NBA once again.



Preview

The Bucks bounced back after a disappointing loss to the Sixers with an emphatic victory over the Blazers. Giannis Antetokounmpo was spectacular, looking like the best player in the world. He was on a stretch of a few disappointing games, but he was his usual best against Portland. He finished with 37 points on an efficient 16-24 from the field.

Giannis was aggressive, going to the rim constantly and finishing at will. When the Blazers started cutting down the lanes, Giannis trusted his jump shot, and he was almost perfect from the midrange.

Jrue Holiday also made his return to the starting lineup. Holiday had suffered a twisted ankle, causing him to miss a few games. Without their point guard, the Bucks struggled to get their offense going. He came off the bench against the Sixers, and he looked a little rusty. But against the Blazers, Jrue was great as he finished with 17 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds, looking 100% ready.

On the other side, the Chicago Bulls have had a rather disappointing start to the season. They are currently 11th in the East with a record of 7-10. The Bulls were expected to make a leap from last year, but that has not been the case. Zach Lavine and DeMar DeRozan have seen a drop in their scoring, Lonzo Ball is out, and their supporting cast is too inconsistent. Still, the Bulls are a formidable opponent on their good day, which they showed in their last game, snapping the Celtics' 9-game winning streak. The Bucks need to be ready and focused to get a win over their division rival.

Injury Report

The Bucks have a majority of their squad available, and this is the healthiest they have been all season long. Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles are the only two players who are yet to make their season debut, and they will be out tonight.

For the Bulls, Lonzo Ball is still recovering from his knee injury, as he has been sidelined for a while now, without a known timetable for a return. Goran Dragic and Kostas Antetokounmpo are listed as day-to-day and they are questionable for the game tonight.