Injury update: Khris Middleton' and Jrue Holiday' status for game vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Bucks could be without two of their stars once again tonight.

The Milwaukee Bucks are finally back home after an unsuccessful five-game road trip, as they are set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight. But they will most likely be without two of their stars, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

Khris Middleton will miss his 7th straight game with knee soreness, while Jrue Holiday is doubtful to play after going down with an illness the other day. Also, a small calf injury has been bothering Jrue lately, and he will sit out and rest up until he gets 100% ready.

Middleton has really struggled to stay on the floor, ever since returning earlier this month. In just 7 games, Middleton is averaging 11.1 ppg, 4.4 apg, and 2.6 rpg on 32.5% and 26.8% from deep, showing there is still rust and time needed before the 3x All-star gets back to his usual production.

Jrue has been also hit a little by the injuries this season, as this will be his 9th missed game of the year. The point guard is averaging 18.9 ppg, 7.5 apg, and 5.3 rpg while playing great basketball both ways of the floor. Replacing his production and value on the court is tough to do, but the Bucks will have to find a way.

Projected starting five and keys to the game

PG: Jevon Carter

SG: Grayson Allen

SF: Pat Connaughton

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Brook Lopez

Jevon Carter will most likely take the PG spot without Jrue there, as he has been playing really well and emulating Holiday's presence on the court in his own way. Middleton's place has been filled in by various guys, but the most reliable substitute seems to be Pat Connaughton.

The supporting cast will be vital, but without two pieces of their Big 3, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the key to winning this game. The Greek Freak will have a tall task ahead of him, trying to end the 4-game losing streak and getting the Bucks back into winning ways. But being back home will help vastly with that, as tonight's duel will be a must-watch showdown.