Khris Middleton set to make season debut tonight versus the Los Angeles Lakers

The Milwaukee Bucks have sorely missed their All-Star forward, Khris Middleton this season. The 31-year-old has not played for the Bucks since he went down with an injury in the 2022 NBA playoffs. He also underwent surgery on his left wrist in the offseason, further prolonging the recovery. But it seems Milwaukee is finally getting their shooter back.

According to senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Middleton is set to return to the lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight.

In honor of Middleton returning, let's take a look at what Middleton can provide for the Bucks to make the 15-5 juggernaut even more dominant.

Scoring

Middleton has been one of the most consistent scorers for the Bucks in the last couple of years. He has averaged over 20 PPG in each of the last three seasons. Khris' arrival will be a huge boost to the Bucks' offense, after depending on Giannis Antetokounmpo to carry the bulk of scoring twenty games into the season.

Middleton is an elite scorer, and he has shown the ability to take over games in the past. He is also an excellent shooter, capable of punishing his defenders from all areas of the floor. The Bucks have sorely missed the All-Star's offensive output, and his long-expected return should make them one of the most potent offensive teams in the NBA.

Shooting

One of the areas the Bucks have been struggling with this season has been their shooting efficiency from deep. Their three-point shooting % is among the bottom half of the league, and this has been a concern all season long.

With the arrival of Middleton, the Bucks will have an elite shooter in their ranks. He is a career 39.3% shooter from a three-point range that can create his shot off the dribble too. Khris is also an excellent playmaker, and his presence will generate higher-quality looks for his teammates and open up the floor.

Closing out games

Giannis is undoubtedly the best player on the team, but Middleton is the better closer for the Bucks due to his skill set. He has a deadly mid-range shot and is an elite shot creator. After all, we have seen Khris close out games on the biggest stage.

His one-two punch with Giannis was almost unstoppable in the Finals. The Greek Freak is also at his best when his playing off the ball, and he can let Middleton control the game in the closing stages.

These are all reasons for Bucks Nation to be excited about these two reuniting on the floor once again. Lucky for them, it starts tonight vs. the Lakers.