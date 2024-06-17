Milwaukee Bucks Player Picks His NBA Finals MVP
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will play Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Massachusetts.
The Celtics have a 3-1 lead in the series, so they are on the verge of their first title since the 2008 season.
Before the game, Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) was on FanDuel TV's Run It Back, and shared who he thinks should win Finals MVP.
Lou Williams: "Who's your Finals MVP so far, if you had to call it?"
Portis: "Jrue Holiday. Shout out Jrue Holiday. If Jrue was not on the team, they don't win no championship this year."
Holiday had an excellent showing in Game 2 when he led the way for Boston with 26 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/14 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
That said, he struggled in Game 3 with nine points, four rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 4/9 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Portis was teammates with Holiday on the Bucks for three seasons, and they helped the franchise win the 2021 NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.
Portis finished this past season with averages of 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 82 games.
The Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.