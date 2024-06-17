Bucks Zone

Milwaukee Bucks Player Picks His NBA Finals MVP

Bobby Portis was recently on FanDuel TV's Run It Back.

Apr 21, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) looks for a shot against Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott (20) in the second quarter during game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will play Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Massachusetts.

The Celtics have a 3-1 lead in the series, so they are on the verge of their first title since the 2008 season.

Before the game, Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) was on FanDuel TV's Run It Back, and shared who he thinks should win Finals MVP.

Lou Williams: "Who's your Finals MVP so far, if you had to call it?"

Portis: "Jrue Holiday. Shout out Jrue Holiday. If Jrue was not on the team, they don't win no championship this year."

Holiday had an excellent showing in Game 2 when he led the way for Boston with 26 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/14 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.

Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) shoots the ball against Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) during the first quarter during game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
That said, he struggled in Game 3 with nine points, four rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 4/9 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.

Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) reacts in front of Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) after scoring during the second half during game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Portis was teammates with Holiday on the Bucks for three seasons, and they helped the franchise win the 2021 NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.

Jan 16, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) reacts with forward Bobby Portis (9) after scoring a basket in the fourth quarter during game against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Portis finished this past season with averages of 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 82 games.

The Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

