Milwaukee Bucks Starter Will Be A Free Agent
Malik Beasley is coming off a solid year for the Milwaukee Bucks.
The former Florida State star finished the regular season with averages of 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 79 games (77 starts).
This summer, Beasley will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Considering Beasley was a key player for the Bucks, who finished as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record, he will likely have a lot of interest around the NBA.
He was the 19th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers.
His career averages are 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 496 regular season games.
Beasley is an excellent three-point shooter and has a lot of experience as a role player next to superstars such as Nikola Jokic, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
As for the Bucks, they have one of the best rosters in the NBA, but they had an extremely disappointing finish to the year.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
All-Star point guard Damian Lillard missed two games in the series, while two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was injured for all six games.