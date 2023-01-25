The Washington Wizards turned down a three-team deal that would have sent Jae Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks

The NBA's trade season kicked off on Monday with the news of the Washington Wizards trading promising forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and draft picks. However, a report by Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reveals the Wizards considered a much different framework for the trade—one that involved the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns.

Crowder to Bucks

According to Fischer, the proposal would have sent Jae Crowder to the Bucks while Hachimura would have been sent to the Suns. In return, the Wizards would get three second-round picks and cash considerations. Obviously, that did not push through, as the Wizards opted to send the Japanese forward to the Lakers for Nunn and three second-round picks.

This means the Suns' dilemma of how to unload the disgruntled Crowder has yet to be solved. The veteran forward has been vocal about his desire for a trade, and the Suns have made it clear that they are looking to move him soon. Still, the clock is ticking for the 32-year-old who is anxious to resume his NBA career.

Bucks' chase continues

This also means that the Bucks' pursuit of the rugged forward continues. Milwaukee is looking to bolster its roster ahead of the 2023 playoffs, and Crowder can provide a valuable veteran presence for the team. He brings in a good amount of playoff experience, having played in 107 NBA Playoff games including two Finals appearances.

A 6-foot-6, 235-pound forward, Crowder is a defensive stopper and an underrated shooter who can stretch the floor. More importantly, the Marquette product has proven time and time again that he's not one to back down from defending the NBA's best.

At this point, it remains to be seen if the Bucks can acquire him from the Suns. Regardless, the Wizards' decision to decline the three-team deal has opened up opportunities between Milwaukee and Phoenix that can benefit both teams. With the trade deadline rapidly approaching in March, we'll soon find out how this saga plays out.