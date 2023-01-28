A strong start helps the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks caught fire in the first half to prevail over the Indiana Pacers.

The Milwaukee Bucks took off to a rampaging start en route to scoring a 141-131 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Coming out hot

Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied his ninth 40-point game this season, as he once again led the way for the Bucks with 41 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.

Jrue Holiday added 23 points and nine assists, while Khris Middleton had his best scoring game since returning from a long layoff after firing 17 points in just 15 minutes of play.

The Bucks improved to 3-0 since the return of Antetokounmpo and Middleton from five-game and 18-game absences, respectively. Milwaukee has also won five of its last six games.

"We had a good rhythm and were able to just hang on in the second half," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "These road wins are pretty sweet, and there were some real positive things, especially in the first half."

Milwaukee used an explosive first half to get their second straight win against Indiana. The Bucks also defeated the Pacers, 132-119, on January 17th.

The Bucks closed the first quarter with a 45-30 lead after shooting 16-for-27 from the field, including a 9-for-16 clip from the three-point area. Milwaukee stayed hot in the second period, where it dumped 40 points on Indiana and led by a mile at the bend, 85-56. The Bucks' first-half output was a season-high.

Calming the storm

The Pacers launched repeated rallies in the final half, but the Bucks always had the answer. Indiana made the game more interesting when it moved within 121-129 after a three-pointer by Buddy Hield with 4:06 left.

Antetokounmpo quelled the Pacers' run by hitting timely free throws as he went five-of-eight from the charity stripe in the final four minutes that helped the Bucks ice the win and improved to 32-17 in the season.

Myles Turner led the Pacers with 24 points, and Hield added 22.