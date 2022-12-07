AJ Green can become the sharpshooter the Milwaukee Bucks desperately need

Despite being one of the best teams in the NBA thus far, the Milwaukee Bucks still have a few chinks in their armor.

One major concern, which can come back and bite them later in the season, could be their three-point shooting. The Bucks have been a streaky deep-shooting team all season long, and this has cost them in their six losses so far.

Milwaukee shoots more than 37 threes per game, ranking 7th in the league. But they rank only 17th in terms of three-point shooting percentage (35.1%), which is not a good look for the Bucks. They need a sniper who can consistently knock down three-point shots in the modern NBA—an issue they might be able to address internally.

The rookie

The Bucks signed undrafted rookie AJ Green to a two-way contract, and after some time, he was assigned to the first team. Green has averaged less than six minutes a game for the season, and he has received very limited opportunities. But in the last two games, AJ has shown that he has much more to offer.

Against the Hornets, Green played 14 minutes, and he scored 8 points on 2-3 shooting and 2-2 from three-point range. Then against the Magic, he poured in 12 points in just 10 minutes of action, going 4-6 from the field and 3-5 from distance. He is showing glimpses of his potential, and the Bucks will surely be excited about his rise.

AJ can be the shooter the Bucks need

Green can be exactly what the doctor ordered for Milwaukee. The Bucks were reportedly looking into the trade market for a solution to their three-point shooting woes. But the emergence of the young Green can be a blessing in disguise for Giannis Antetokounmpo and company.

The Bucks have excellent shot creators in Giannis, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday. They generate quality looks for their teammates consistently. Green will definitely get opportunities to prove his worth. As long as he keeps knocking down shots, the Bucks will have no need to reshuffle their team.