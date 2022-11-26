Bobby Portis Jr. has quietly been the best 6th man in the NBA this season

The Milwaukee Bucks' strong start to the season has been the direct result of Giannis Antetokounmpo playing at an MVP level. However, the support behind the 'Greek Freak' has been just as vital for securing the W's. Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez have received the most credit for their play, and rightfully so. But one guy that doesn't get enough love despite thriving in his role is Bobby Portis Jr.

Bobby Buckets

This is Bobby's third season in Milwaukee, and it seems he has found a home with the Bucks, becoming a fan favorite and glue guy that Mike Budenholzer can use in various ways. Portis Jr. is usually used off the bench, playing as the 6th man and bringing in energy, while being a threat to score inside-outside.

Bobby has started in just 5 of the first 17 games of the 2022-23 season, averaging 26.8 minutes per game, and scoring 13.4 points, along with 10.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 47.1% from the floor. He is leading the entire NBA in double-doubles with 10 on the year, which is unprecedented for a guy coming off the bench,

Can Bobby enter the race for the 6th Man Of The Year award?

The production Portis Jr. has been giving from the bench has been nothing short of spectacular, as Bucks fans are advocating for the 27-year-old big man to be seriously considered in the 6th Man of the Year award race.

That award is usually reserved for high-volume guards that drop 20 points per game off the bench. But the combination of scoring, defense, and everything in between makes Portis Jr. valuable on many levels.

Some of his biggest competitors have been players like Jordan Poole, Christian Wood, and last year's winner Tyler Herro, who all have good cases to win it. But if Bobby keeps it up, he will have to be on everyone's shortlist for the award.