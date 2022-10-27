“Just the energy we played with!” - Bobby Portis Jr. played a crucial role in Milwaukee Bucks’ third win of the season

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 110-99 at home, keeping their winning streak alive for the new season. However, they had a poor showing in the first half, a half they would rather forget. But amidst the lackluster output in the first half, one guy kept them within fighting distance.

Portis' production from the bench was pivotal

Bobby Portis was an injection of energy for the Bucks, making the right reads early in the game. His role is usually to add value with his minutes, but against the Nets - he kept them alive.

"Over my career I just found the knack for like observing how the game is being played and kid of like that, just being able to see it and see how the defense is playing," Portis said in the post-game press conference. "The bigs and if they're switching one through five, whatever it is; and how I can come in and try to make an impact."

Bobby finished the game with a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds, scoring 16 of those points in the second half. His contributions kept the score close, helping Giannis Antetokounmpo amidst Jrue Holiday's struggling night.

Portis recognized his teammates' effort

The NBA season is quite long, and teams are used to facing minor hiccups like these on the way. What is important is the ability to learn from those mistakes and adapt as soon as possible. Giannis did that in the half-time break and came out gunning in the second half – scoring 34 points in under 19 minutes.

"Obviously in half time it's all about adjustments, " Portis said. "So, come out with a sense of urgency - 34 did his thing, you know, really put his head down went to the rim and he prepared that for us."

"Just the energy we played with, the togetherness, the moving the ball, getting everybody involved. Moving it side to side, getting the defense moving; I think that worked for us," he added.

The Bucks' offense was much more clinical in the second half, with Giannis taking charge and the others playing rhythmically. It will be interesting to see how far the Bucks go this season without losing a game.