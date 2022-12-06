Brian Windhorst crowns Giannis Antetokounmpo as the early-season MVP

With the way Giannis has played thus far, the MVP might be his to lose.

The 2022-23 NBA season is well underway, and several players are having exceptional campaigns. One of them is a two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo who, other than putting up great individual numbers, is also leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 17-6 record.

According to ESPN's NBA insider Brian Windhorst, all of that makes Giannis an early-season MVP.

Windhorst crowns Giannis as the early season MVP

The Greek Freak is averaging 31.8 PPG, 11.2 RPG, and 5.5 APG on 54.2% shooting from the field. Giannis has displayed phenomenal basketball, despite playing without his co-star Khris Middleton for most of the season.

"Giannis Antetokounmpo," Brian Windhorst said when asked about who has been the NBA's MVP thus far. "He's already got two of them. He might get that third down this year. He's just been dominant. He is really shown that he has got full control of his offensive game, he is just a force."

"He grabs the game by the throat and just takes it over. And he has carried the Bucks with a whole bunch of injuries early on," Windhorst added.

Giannis has a fight on his hand for the MVP award

Giannis may be Windhorst's choice for the MVP award, but he is far from being a lock to win it.

One of his closest rivals for the award is Luka Doncic, who is having one of the greatest seasons ever seen. He is leading the league in scoring and has been carrying the load for the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic's team, however, is barely in the playoff picture a quarter into the season.

Then there's Stephen Curry, who is putting up crazy numbers at the age of 34—30 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7 assists per game. But just like the Mavs, the Golden State Warriors have also been average this season, which hurts Curry's case for the MVP thus far.

That's why Giannis' biggest challenge has to be Jayson Tatum. The 24-year-old is having the best season of his young NBA career, leading the Boston Celtics to the best record in the Association.

Assuming he can keep it up, the Celtics' forward has a strong case to take home the award. But with the way Antetokounmpo has been playing—especially over the last seven games— MVP once again might be his to lose.