Brook Lopez moves at No. 2 in Bucks' all-time blocks list

Brook Lopez joins the milestone party of the Milwaukee Bucks this 2023-24 season as he now sits as the franchise's second all-time leader in blocks upon Tuesday's 125-83 home victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Brook made a vital impact on the Bucks

After delivering a huge denial over Cody Martin's layup in the second quarter, Brook moved above former Bucks star center Alton Lister (804) on the Bucks' all-time blocks leaderboard. He finished the game with another rejection to help the team's lockdown performance against the helpless Hornets squad.

The veteran big man's defensive presence helped the Bucks to allow fewer than 100 points in four of their last seven contests.

Brook, who started his Bucks tenure during the 2018 offseason as a free agent, is averaging 2.7 blocks per game — the second highest in the Association this season.

Who's up next?

The only Buck opposing Brook in clinching Milwaukee's all-time blocks crown is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who boasts a franchise-leading 966 rejections and counting. Giannis previously surpassed Lister at the top of the record back in 2021.

Throughout his 16-year NBA career, which started in 2008, Lopez has registered 1,876 blocks — the 22nd-most in league history and the highest amongst active players.

Upon playing for them from 2008 to 2017, in which he recorded 972 blocks, he stands as the Brooklyn Nets' all-time record leader in the said category.