Bucks Nation held its collective breath as Giannis Antetokounmpo went down versus the Atlanta Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks returned home after a three-game road trip as they took on the Atlanta Hawks. Their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo returned after missing two games due to a knee injury. Despite Giannis' return, the Bucks were defeated by the Hawks in what was a lopsided affair for the most part.

But in the second quarter of the game, the entire Bucks Nation held its collective breath as a freaky incident could have derailed their entire season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo twists his ankle

It was the second quarter, and the Bucks were down by 6. AJ Griffin of the Atlanta Hawks had the ball near the logo, but Bucks' Jevon Carter poked it away. He got the ball and tossed it ahead to the rookie MarJon Beauchamp, who ran to the rim to lay it up. He missed it, but there was a foul called on the play.

Then the entire arena went quiet. As it happened, Giannis was trailing on the play, and he stepped on Jalen Johnson's foot trying to grab the offensive rebound. This caused him to twist his ankle and go down in pain. The commentary team, his teammates, and fans in the arena and around the world were holding their breath, looking in shock and hoping their megastar is alright.

Luckily, Giannis shook it off, and he was able to continue. This could have been a huge disaster, as an ankle twist like that can end up being severely more serious. These types of injuries have put players out for entire seasons in the past, but luckily Giannis avoided anything serious.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a machine

This isn't the first occasion that Giannis has displayed incredible endurance and durability. Back in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, Giannis had a massive injury scare. In Game 4 against the Hawks, Giannis hyperextended his knee. He was down in pain, and he had to be helped off the court. Many thought this was the end of the season and the Bucks' hopes of winning a title.

The Bucks were able to win games 5 and 6 and advance to the NBA Finals. And to their surprise, Giannis had recovered from his injury, and he was ready to go in Game 1. In the Finals, He produced one dominant performance after another as he won his first NBA title.