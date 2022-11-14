Byron Scott admits he started watching the NBA again because of Giannis Antetokounmpo

The way Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has risen to the top of the NBA food chain over the last few years has been astonishing to watch, to say the least.

His title win in 2021, mixed with his individual dominance, made him the best player in the world. And the 'Greek Freak' has gotten even better since then. His style of play is different from the other superstars of the game, and it is similar to the old-school type of basketball.

His ascension as the best has been a spectacle to watch, and he even got the attention of a former Los Angeles Lakers player and coach.

Lakers legend says Bubble was hard to watch

Byron Scott is a 3x NBA champion with the Lakers and a former head coach in the league. Scott was an integral part of the showtime Lakers in the 80s, and he is one of those legends who just does not like to watch the NBA anymore. The old-school players think the league has become too soft, with the three-point shot becoming too valuable.

"A few years ago, I was like, 'Man, I can't watch this.' This year, last year, I started watching more... during the Bubble was hard." Scott explained.

Scott says Giannis Antetokounmpo got him interested again.

But one guy gave Scott a reason to tune in every night and enjoy the NBA. Who other than the 7'0'' forward from Greece, that has been terrorizing the league for a few years now?

"Last year watching Milwaukee, with Giannis... The Greek Freak, whatever you want to call him. Being able to... Get it off the rim, take it, get to the basket or find guys. But shooting 50 something percent from the free throw line, 20 percent something percent from the three-point line and his mid-range game is so-so. It's changed the game I look at the game now." Scott added.

The old-school style Giannis displays to dominate the game obviously has bought respect from the legends of the past, who are seeing this as a breath of fresh air in an era dominated by three-point shooters and perimeter play.