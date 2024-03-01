Damian Lillard moves up to 45th spot in NBA all-time scoring list

Damian Lillard didn't have a big scoring night when the Milwaukee Bucks nipped the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, but his production was enough to improve his ranking in the NBA All-time scoring list.

Lillard scored 17 points in the Bucks' 111-99 win over the Hornets to move up to the 45th spot on the all-time scoring list. Overtaking George Gervin in the list, Damian now has 20,717 career points in 824 games.

One of the elite scorers

Lillard is trailing David Robinson by 73 points for the 44th spot. It was last December 19th when Lillard joined the 20,000-point club by scoring 40 points in Milwaukee's 132-119 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

With his current pace, Dame could move as high as No. 41 by the end of this regular season. There are only seven active players who have more points than Lillard.

A big spark in Milwaukee's current surge

Acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers just before the season started, Lillard has played 54 games this season, averaging 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.1 steals in 34.8 minutes of playing time per game.

Dame's climb in the list came while the Bucks were on a major run after the All-Star break. The Bucks came out of the break by racking up four straight wins to improve to 7-7 under coach Doc Rivers. Milwaukee started 3-7 in its first ten games with the veteran coach.

Lillard, who also won this year's All-Star Game MVP and his second-straight three-point shootout title, has been a key contributor in Milwaukee's four-game winning streak, where he averaged 21.3 points a game.