Doc Rivers lauds Bucks' elite passing clinic for another huge dub vs. Hornets

Four-straight wins in courtesy of four-straight games of team basketball — the Milwaukee Bucks used another collective effort to extend their winning ways to once again beat the Charlotte Hornets, 111-99, and sweep their season series this 2023-24 season.

The Bucks maintained their unselfish acts on Thursday in Charlotte as they moved the ball well, which resulted in six players reaching double-digit scoring marks. Their ball movement has been crisp, leading to easy shots and on-point findings for shot attempts.

Swing the rock

Since taking over as the franchise's head coach, one of the key segments that Doc Rivers emphasized is a comprehensive ball movement. As such, this has been on full display as they trampled the Hornets as a collaborative unit.

Milwaukee's massive demolition since the first half by posting a 19-point edge was maximized by their tons of extra pass demonstrations. As the ball rotated a lot of times in each of every possession, better looks were generated on the offensive side.

"It sure is nice," Rivers said in postgame. "You need your stars to be the guys to make the right plays, and they did that. Giannis and Dame started it, and Brook tonight, extra passes. Bobby's extra passes. Pat Connaughton walked by me in the third quarter and said, 'Is this what you mean by good to great?' The fact that he's thinking that is just good for our team. It helps everybody. It's easy to play hard on defense when you know the ball is played right on offense."

An impactful voice

After a rocky start since his coaching takeover, Rivers is now leading the Bucks to an unblemished record since the All-Star break. The entire group has been displaying greater defensive energy and an improved team-first approach.

For Bobby Portis, this only shows that both Rivers and the Bucks are finally clicking and trending upward toward their desired momentum in this important portion of the season.

"Shout-out to Doc," Portis said, who finished with 14 points, ten boards, and a season-high four assists vs. Hornets. "Having a guy that can sit down with everybody and tell every player what he expects from them, it makes you own your role more. And I think the ball finds energy when you move it, play free, and drive and kick. The ball finds the right man, and everybody just lines up and shoots it."