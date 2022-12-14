Draymond Green gets a Milwaukee Bucks fan ejected from the game

The Milwaukee Bucks took care of business last night and beat the Golden State Warriors 128-111 in a convincing fashion. It was definitely a night to forget for the Dubs, but their emotional leader and forward, Draymond Green, still managed to make headlines somehow.

Bucks fan gets ejected

Midway through the third quarter, with the Bucks in full control of the game, an incident occurred as Draymond Green got into a verbal argument with a particular Bucks fan sitting a few rows behind the basket during a Giannis Antetokounmpo free-throw attempt.

Green was visibly fired up, and only a minute later, with a stoppage in play, Draymond insisted to the refs that the fan needed to get ejected from the game. Refs didn't hesitate too much, and they immediately instructed security to escort the Bucks fans out of the arena to the unpleasant reaction from the rest of the crowd.

What happened?

After the game, the Warriors star explained what went down.

The fan said some threatening stuff to my life,” Green explained. “I was this close to really going back and diving all the way in, but just went back and told the official. And when I told the official, he said, he’s got to get out of here. You just hope it gets to the point to where these leagues can work with legislators to implement laws, because that’s the only thing that’s going to ultimately correct the issue, is if you know something real is going to happen to you.”

The Bucks also came out with a statement addressing the situation.

“Under the referee’s discretion, we are investigating the situation and we are conferring with the NBA," the Bucks said.

What really happened is unknown, but the fan must have said something that really crossed the line for Green, as he is pretty used to getting slandered by opposing fans. Maybe it wasn't all that bad, and the Warriors star just got frustrated with his performance (2 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists) in the blowout loss.

What is true will probably stay a secret, as this has become a regular occurrence in today's NBA, unfortunately. The Bucks fan maybe got forced into an early exit, but at least his team took home the W.