Ernie Johnson backs Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks to return to NBA Finals

With a quarter of the regular season done and dusted, we are now seeing the top teams separate themselves from the rest. While the Western Conference is really close, and just a few games separate the top 10 teams, the East is starting to shape up nicely. The Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks are pulling away from the rest, as they have clearly been the two best teams in the league and in a class apart.

Even popular analyst and TNT host Ernie Johnson seem to agree. Ernie has chosen his favorite to go to the Finals between these two top teams from the East.

Ernie chooses Giannis and the Bucks to return to the NBA Finals

Last year, the Bucks and the Celtics faced off in the playoffs. And it looks like they are going to meet each other again. The Celtics have the best record in the league and are the best offensive-rated team in the league. Meanwhile, the Bucks have the second-best record and have the best defensive-rated team in the league. Truly the cream of the crop.

However, Ernie Johnson believes that the Bucks will make it back to the NBA Finals over the Celtics.

"I think that Boston has shown us that they can deal with the upheaval they had in the offseason... I think Milwaukee is going to the Finals... I think they are the class of the East," Ernie explained.

The Bucks and Celtics are destined to face off

The top 2 teams in the entire NBA are looking like they are destined to take on each other in the Eastern Conference Finals. Some say their matchup would be similar to when an immovable object meets an unstoppable force. But it seems the Bucks have a slight edge over the Celtics.

The Bucks may have lost to the Celtics last year, but they were without Khris Middleton. And yet they took the Celtics to a long and grueling seven-game series. Middleton has evolved into a premier scorer, and he is crucial as the closer for the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has also been outstanding this year and is playing at an MVP level, so there is no reason to believe he won't keep this up in the postseason. The Celtics may have won the previous year's matchup, but they will be cautious of the Bucks. Especially with Giannis playing like this and Middleton returning soon. Milwaukee will be looking for revenge.