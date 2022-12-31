Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks another historic record and joins the likes of Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor

The Milwaukee Bucks managed to snap their 4-game losing streak last night with a 114-123 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with another dominating game, and he also joined historic company along the way.

Elite company

Giannis would finish the game with 43 points (14-23 FG, 14-21 FT, 1-1 3PT), 20 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal to round up an all-around impressive performance.

Following up 45-point, 22-rebound, and 7-assist performance last time around in Chicago, with such a display against the Wolves made history. Giannis joined the likes of Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only three players in NBA history to notch consecutive games with at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and 5 assists.

Giannis' take on the achievement

Elgin did it once, while the great Wilt did it five time during his illustrious career. Being in the same sentence with those guys, especially Wilt when talking about statistical records is a admirable feat, and Antetokounmpo shared his happiness for the achievement.

“It's a great compliment to be around those guys,” said Antetokounmpo. “I just want to win games so I just tried to go out there and do whatever I can to push myself to the limit.”

Giannis like always kept it humble and about trying to get wins for his team. This was Antetokounmpo's fourth 40-point game in the last six appearances, and it's obvious that the superstar is cooking lately. Hopefully his star teammates get healthy and help him bring the Bucks back in the #1 seed in the East.