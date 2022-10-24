Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks Milwaukee Bucks free-throw record in win versus Houston Rockets

Giannis Antetokounmpo proved once again the other day why he is one of the best players in the game, scoring 44 points alongside 12 rebounds on great efficiency (80% FG) in a dominant win versus the Hoston Rockets. He would make history, becoming the first player since the three-point era to have 40+ points and 10+ rebounds in under 30 minutes.

But that wasn't the only milestone, Giannis added to his resume, as the 'Greek Freak' even made history in one of his most dreaded places on the court.

Charity stripe record

The two-time MVP shoot 13 free throws in that game, and made a solid 8 of them, to rise his total of career made free throws to 3508. Giannis would overtake Bucks legends Sidney Moncrief and his 3505 makes that night and become the franchise leader in free throws made.

It is a record that means a lot to Giannis, especially with all the scrutiny and question marks that followed his effectiveness from the charity stripe through his career.

"Just being up there, it's a great feeling," said Antetokounmpo. "It's a part of my game that I've always tried to get better, always tried to improve."

Last season, Giannis made a huge step forward, making a highly respectable 72.2% of his free throws on 11.4 attempts per game. This season has started a bit slower, but there is no doubt Antetokounmpo will pick up the pace.

What's next for Giannis and the Bucks

Even though some doubt the Bucks after all the injuries to their core guys and the winless preseason, Milwaukee started the season well, winning both of their games and proving they will be a force to reckon with in the East.

Now they have a couple of days to rest before the Brooklyn Nets led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving arrive in town on Wednesday for a highly anticipated matchup between some of the biggest names in the game.