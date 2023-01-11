Giannis Antetokounmpo calls Brook Lopez the "Defensive Player of the Year"

Giannis did not mince words when asked about the impact Brook Lopez has had on the Bucks

As the Milwaukee Bucks struggle with injuries to several key players, one player who has been the stabilizing force on both ends of the floor has been Brook Lopez. Going into the 2022-2023 season, many questioned whether Lopez could provide the Bucks with adequate production after playing just 13 games the past season due to back surgery. Despite his age and injury concerns, Lopez has been a valuable contributor on both ends of the floor. The Bucks have taken notice of Lopez's impressive play as Giannis Antetokounmpo recently called him the "Defensive Player of the Year."

Defensive anchor

The Bucks are one of the stingiest teams in the NBA, as they are ranked third in defensive rating—which is the number of points a team allows per 100 possessions—allowing 110.5 points per game, putting them right behind the Memphis Grizzlies and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lopez is a big part of the Bucks' defensive success. He is one of the best rim protectors in the NBA, averaging a league-leading 2.6 blocks per game.

Lopez also does an excellent job of deterring shots at the rim and altering shots near the basket. Furthermore, he has shown great awareness when it comes to defending pick-and-rolls. Lopez's presence in the paint has allowed Milwaukee to play a more aggressive perimeter defense, as opposing teams have to think twice before attacking the rim.

Asked about the impact Lopez has on the Bucks' attack, Antetokounmpo did not mince words describing him as the "Defensive Player of the Year."

"He's a big part of who we are," said Antetokounmpo. "A big part of why this team is so great defensively and offensively."

"He literally covers our backs on every single possession," the Greek Freak added.

Resurgence

Already 34 years old, many counted Lopez out, especially after the back injury that limited him to just 13 games last season. However, the big man has bounced back impressively, appearing in 39 of the Bucks' 40 games so far this season. He is averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting a respectable 38% from beyond the arc this season—a career-best mark for Lopez.

"He's 34 years old. It's insane how he's playing right now," said Antetokounmpo.