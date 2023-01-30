Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 50 as the Milwaukee Bucks rout the New Orleans Pelicans

Giannis Antetokounmpo was unstoppable in the Miwaukee Bucks’ lopsided win over the New Pelicans.

Giannis Antetokounmpo came up with a masterful performance to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 135-110 routing of the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.

MVP!

Chants of MVP reverberated at the Fiserv Forum as Giannis collected 50 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists, helping the Bucks stretch their winning streak to four and improve to 33-17 in the season.

It was the season's second 50-point game from the Greek Freak after posting a career-high 55 in their 123-113 win over the Washington Wizards on January 4th.

Recently named the Eastern Conference captain for the upcoming 2023 All-Star Game, Antetokounmpo went 20-of-26 from the floor, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range. Giannis now has ten 40-point games this season.

Jrue Holiday scored 17, and Brook Lopez chipped in 15 for the Bucks, who shot 55.2% in a game that they did not trail.

Taking advantage

With New Orleans missing its top three scorers, the Bucks proved too hot to handle as they dominated the contest right from the get-go and never looked back after ending the first half with a 62-44 lead.

Milwaukee has been on an offensive juggernaut, as they have scored at least 130 points five times in their last seven games. The Bucks have also now won six of their last seven games, showing they are back in form.

Jose Alvarado led the Pelicans with 18 points. Trey Murphy III and Jonas Valanciunas added 16 each for the Pelicans, who played without Zion Williamson (foot), Brandon Ingram (foot), and CJ McCollum(sprained right thumb). New Orleans dropped to 26-25 with its eighth straight loss.