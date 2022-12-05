Giannis Antetokounmpo caught LeBron James by using his own signature move against him

LeBron was treated with his own medicine as Giannis chased him down in style the other night.

Over the years, LeBron James has shown the world several signature moves and made them famous. But there is one move that is forever going to be associated with him, and that is the chase-down block. The King has had several memorable ones over the years. But very few players have been to replicate that, and even fewer have been able to do it to The King himself.

But that is exactly what Giannis Antetokounmpo did to LeBron when the Milwaukee Bucks matched up against the Los Angeles Lakers the other night.

Giannis shows LeBron who the new King of the NBA is

In the 4th quarter of a tight game, Giannis dribbled the ball off his foot, and he turned the ball over. LeBron got the ball, turned on the afterburner, and drove hard to the rim. And it looked like he was getting an easy layup, but Giannis came out of nowhere and blocked it emphatically, to the delight of the frenetic Milwaukee crowd. It's so often that LeBron does to these other players, but this time it was the other way around.

A battle of the titans

The game between the Bucks and the Lakers the other night was truly one of the best games of the season, as all the stars showed up and gave it their best. Giannis put on a statement performance with 40 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists. But it wasn't enough.

LeBron was also awesome, finishing with 28 points, 11 assists, and 8 rebounds, as the Lakers came out with the final hurrah, securing the 133-129 victory. Anthony Davis had LeBron's back as he finished with 44 points and 10 rebounds to match the Greek Freak, as the two were going at each other all night long.

Even though Giannis and the Bucks took an L, the chase-down block on the King was still the play of the night.