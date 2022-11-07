Giannis Antetokounmpo is on top of the NBA MVP ladder ahead of Luka Doncic

To say Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has had an impressive start to the season would be an understatement. The 'Greek Freak' is showing everyone he is the best player in the league and putting up outrageous stats along the way.

The Bucks superstar is currently number one on the Kia MVP Ladder ahead of Mavericks star Luka Doncic. Giannis already has two MVPs to his name, and he will be looking to add to his illustrious resume.

Giannis is putting the Bucks on his back

The 'Greek Freak' is currently averaging 32.6 PPG, 12.9 RPG, and 5.8 APG while shooting 55.3% from the field. And he is doing this in just 33 minutes of action every night.

Giannis' three-point and free-throw shooting have been a bit down this season, but that hasn't stopped Antetokounmpo from completely controlling the game. Giannis has produced one dominant performance after another, carrying the Bucks to the top of the standings, despite missing a few crucial teammates.

Giannis has been a beast on both sides of the court

What Luka Doncic is doing on the offensive side of the court is historic. But Giannis is dominating on both sides of the floor. The Bucks are the number 1 rated defensive team in the NBA, and Giannis has been spectacular.

His length and athleticism allow him to stay in front of perimeter players. Even if he does get beat, his ability to recover is outstanding. He can also guard multiple positions and can switch on to anyone. This is one of the main reasons why the Bucks have the number one defense.

Luka is also carrying the Mavs and putting up historic numbers. However, the Mavs have had an up-and-down start to the season, as they are currently 5-3. Meanwhile, Giannis is a two-way superstar, and with the Bucks remaining undefeated, Giannis is currently above Luka in the MVP rankings.