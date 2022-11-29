Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA Player of the Week for the Eastern Conference

© Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA Player of the Week for the Eastern Conference

The 'Greek Freak' got rewarded for his recent monster performances.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's hot start to the season was slowed down a bit by a knee injury that sidelined him from a few games and got him out of his rhythm. But it seems the 'Greek Freak' is back to MVP form, as the NBA recognized that and awarded him the Player of the Week Award for the Eastern Conference.

Crazy numbers

It was announced yesterday that Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns were named the Players of the Week in their respective conferences for Week 6 of the 2022/2023 season.

It is just the acknowledgment of what the Bucks superstar has been doing recently, proving he is back in the MVP race after a few missed games and for his standards humble statlines.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 'Greek Freak' led Milwaukee to a 3-1 record this week, beating some of the more dangerous teams in the NBA like the Mavericks and the Cavaliers, all while averaging astronomical numbers of 35.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.

What's next for Giannis and the Bucks?

The Bucks started the season super hot with an 8-0 record, but injuries and a few missteps brought a few ups and downs for the team. But Milwaukee has regrouped, and they are currently sitting 2nd in Eastern Conference with a 14-5 record. They are trying to catch the Boston Celtics who are 2 games ahead of them.

The Bucks are going to visit MSG on Wednesday night to play the Knicks and try to keep their winning spirit going on their quest to the top of the standings. With Giannis playing the way he has, that will be no problem. Especially if he gets his All-Star teammate Khris Middleton back from injury soon.

In This Article (2)

Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shaquille O'Neal
Milwaukee Bucks News

“I'm gonna be circling these games on the calendar!” - Shaquille O’Neal predicts Giannis Antetokounmpo will destroy the Philadelphia 76ers in their next matchup

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer calls a play
Milwaukee Bucks News

“The ball movement was great!" - Mike Budenholzer lauds team effort in big win versus the Mavericks

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks after getting the pass from guard Grayson Allen (7)
Milwaukee Bucks News

“He's not just a good shooter!” - Giannis Antetokounmpo shares his respect for Grayson Allen

By Matthew Dugandzic
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball up court against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)
Milwaukee Bucks News

“The best player in the NBA right now!” - Luka Doncic crowns Giannis Antetokounmpo after their duel

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) drives against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77)
Milwaukee Bucks News

3 Key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Dallas Mavericks

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo against the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum.
Milwaukee Bucks News

Giannis Antetokounmpo opens up on the pressure of being the #1 guy

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks a basket
Milwaukee Bucks Old School

A look back at Giannis Antetokounmpo's best dunks from his MVP years

By Matthew Dugandzic
April 3, 2022; Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks Gameday

Game Preview and injury report: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks

By Matthew Dugandzic