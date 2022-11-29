Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA Player of the Week for the Eastern Conference

Giannis Antetokounmpo's hot start to the season was slowed down a bit by a knee injury that sidelined him from a few games and got him out of his rhythm. But it seems the 'Greek Freak' is back to MVP form, as the NBA recognized that and awarded him the Player of the Week Award for the Eastern Conference.

Crazy numbers

It was announced yesterday that Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns were named the Players of the Week in their respective conferences for Week 6 of the 2022/2023 season.

It is just the acknowledgment of what the Bucks superstar has been doing recently, proving he is back in the MVP race after a few missed games and for his standards humble statlines.

The 'Greek Freak' led Milwaukee to a 3-1 record this week, beating some of the more dangerous teams in the NBA like the Mavericks and the Cavaliers, all while averaging astronomical numbers of 35.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.

What's next for Giannis and the Bucks?

The Bucks started the season super hot with an 8-0 record, but injuries and a few missteps brought a few ups and downs for the team. But Milwaukee has regrouped, and they are currently sitting 2nd in Eastern Conference with a 14-5 record. They are trying to catch the Boston Celtics who are 2 games ahead of them.

The Bucks are going to visit MSG on Wednesday night to play the Knicks and try to keep their winning spirit going on their quest to the top of the standings. With Giannis playing the way he has, that will be no problem. Especially if he gets his All-Star teammate Khris Middleton back from injury soon.