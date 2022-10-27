Skip to main content
“I’m just trusting my instinct.” - Giannis Antetokounmpo on single-handedly dominating the Brooklyn Nets in the second half

© Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

“I’m just trusting my instinct.” - Giannis Antetokounmpo on single-handedly dominating the Brooklyn Nets in the second half

The 'Greek Freak' contiunes to dominate early in the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo came up big for the Milwaukee Bucks with a 43-point contribution against their Eastern Conference rival. The Brooklyn Nets started well, holding a substantial lead at the halfway mark, but the situation was quickly reversed in the third quarter.

Adjustments in the second half

The Bucks scored 18 points in the second quarter, with Giannis scoring just one point from the free-throw line. He missed three field goals and looked more focused on getting his teammates going. Antetokounmpo wasn’t being the aggressor he usually is but was quick to recognize the shift.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I just believe that I’ve been working a lot over this few years and over this summer,” Giannis reflected in the post-game press conference. “Just, you know, so anxious to prove to myself that I can do what I’ve been working and sometimes I think I play - not in my strength as much. But, you know, I kind of scratch that and I think in the second half I’m just gonna be myself and be okay with it.”

Giannis unleashed his dominant self, and the Nets did not see it coming. The offensive outburst from the Greek national put the Bucks in the driver’s seat, forcing the Nets into playing catch-up.

Single-handed domination

Antetokounmpo recorded just nine points in the first half, but he came out of the gates strong – right from the third quarter. He scored 34 points in the second half, missing just two field goals – shooting an efficient 86.7% from the field.

“I want to play within my strength and I’m not going with the mindset that I’m going to be more finessed. I want to go finish off the glass or get the bump or pump fake and do all that.” Giannis said.I’m just trusting my instinct.

Giannis has always worked on improving different aspects of his game, and that growth is visible in his performance. But it requires great maturity to realize when to turn on/off the experimental switch, and he did a tremendous job against the Nets. 

In This Article (3)

Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11)
Milwaukee Bucks News

3 Key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ victory over the Brooklyn Nets

By Matthew Dugandzic
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots between Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Jrue Holiday (21)
Milwaukee Bucks Gameday

Gameday preview and injury report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21)
Milwaukee Bucks Off The Court

“I think they’re resilient. I think they’re trying to be transformational” - Jrue Holiday talks about giving back to Milwaukee

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks center Lew Alcindor (33) also known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in action
Milwaukee Bucks Old School

How Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s arrival changed the Milwaukee Bucks

By Matthew Dugandzic
Sidney Moncrief received the game ball after scoring his 10,000th point
Milwaukee Bucks Old School

Throwback: Sidney Moncrief drops a career-high 43 points against the Denver Nuggets in 1983

By Matthew Dugandzic
First pick Andrew Bogut in the 2005 NBA Draft picked by Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks Old School

Revisiting Andrew Bogut's stint with the Bucks and his best moments

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) reacts after a play
Milwaukee Bucks News

“I think we’re going to fly around on defense” - Bobby Portis is looking forward to the Brooklyn Nets matchup

By Matthew Dugandzic
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) hugs Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)
Milwaukee Bucks Old School

"In some areas of his mindset, I think we’re very similar.”-Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks on the comparisons to Kobe Bryant

By Matthew Dugandzic