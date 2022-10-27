Giannis Antetokounmpo came up big for the Milwaukee Bucks with a 43-point contribution against their Eastern Conference rival. The Brooklyn Nets started well, holding a substantial lead at the halfway mark, but the situation was quickly reversed in the third quarter.

Adjustments in the second half

The Bucks scored 18 points in the second quarter, with Giannis scoring just one point from the free-throw line. He missed three field goals and looked more focused on getting his teammates going. Antetokounmpo wasn’t being the aggressor he usually is but was quick to recognize the shift.

“I just believe that I’ve been working a lot over this few years and over this summer,” Giannis reflected in the post-game press conference. “Just, you know, so anxious to prove to myself that I can do what I’ve been working and sometimes I think I play - not in my strength as much. But, you know, I kind of scratch that and I think in the second half I’m just gonna be myself and be okay with it.”

Giannis unleashed his dominant self, and the Nets did not see it coming. The offensive outburst from the Greek national put the Bucks in the driver’s seat, forcing the Nets into playing catch-up.

Single-handed domination

Antetokounmpo recorded just nine points in the first half, but he came out of the gates strong – right from the third quarter. He scored 34 points in the second half, missing just two field goals – shooting an efficient 86.7% from the field.

“I want to play within my strength and I’m not going with the mindset that I’m going to be more finessed. I want to go finish off the glass or get the bump or pump fake and do all that.” Giannis said. “I’m just trusting my instinct.”

Giannis has always worked on improving different aspects of his game, and that growth is visible in his performance. But it requires great maturity to realize when to turn on/off the experimental switch, and he did a tremendous job against the Nets.