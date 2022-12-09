"You gotta choose your words carefully!" - Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to being mentioned in the GOAT conversations

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in today's game. His rise has been phenomenal, and there is already talk of him being one of the greatest players of all time once it's all said and done. Giannis is already a lock to make the Hall of Fame despite only entering his prime.

The Greek Freak has a chance to still add to an impressive legacy for himself. But when asked about the GOAT talk, Giannis played it down and showed humbleness in his approach.

Giannis laughs when asked about being the GOAT

After the game against the Sacramento Kings, Giannis was doing his post-game press conference when he was posed with an interesting question. He was asked what it would take for him to be in the conversation of the 'Greatest Of All Time' title. The Greek Freak laughed at the thought.

"I don't want to speak things into existence. My mom told me that you gotta choose your words carefully. I hope one day, if I work extremely hard, if I keep making my teammates and my team successful. If God bless me with having an opportunity to be one of the best players to ever play this game, it would definitively be a blessing," Antetokounmpo explained.

Giannis acknowledged that there had been many great players who had come before him and explained they had accomplished way more than him. So it's not right to talk about the Milwaukee Bucks superstar already being in that conversation.

Giannis isn't close to being done

But the Greek Freak also stated that he is nowhere close to being done. Giannis said that he has about 10 years left in the game and about 8 years left in his prime. And the forward hopes one day, when he is done, people will talk about him as one of the greatest players ever.

Giannis is exactly where his peers were when they were 28 years old. Both LeBron James and Michael Jordan had one title and one Finals MVP when they were 28. Jordan had 2 regular season MVPs, while LeBron had 3 to his name. So you can see Antetokounmpo is on par with two of the biggest names in NBA history.

Giannis still has a long way to go before he enters any GOAT debate, but he is on the right trajectory. With his humble mindset and dominant style of play, being mentioned in the same breath as other all-time greats seems inevitable.