Skip to main content
“He's not just a good shooter!” - Giannis Antetokounmpo shares his respect for Grayson Allen

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

“He's not just a good shooter!” - Giannis Antetokounmpo shares his respect for Grayson Allen

Giannis raved about Grayson after an impressive performance against the Mavs.

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to secure the 124-115 victory over the Dallas Mavericks last night and finish their home stand on a high note. This game was touted as the matchup between the two leading MVP candidates, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. But Bucks guard Grayson Allen stole the show with his best game of the season. Allen had a stellar outing, as he finished with 25 points on 8-10 from the floor.

Giannis calls Allen dangerous

Allen was incredible in the first half, as he dropped 21 points without a miss from deep (7-7).  His teammates kept feeding him the ball, and Allen responded in style. His offensive explosion helped the Bucks build a massive lead in the first half and eventually win the game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Giannis raved about him and ensured the league knew about Allen's ability, as he talked about his teammate in the post-game press conference, notifying the NBA to put some respect in his name:

"He's not just a good shooter. If you're sleeping and you're being lazy, he's going to drive the ball, drive the close-out and go and dunk it. It just makes him dangerous. As much as they respect the 3, they've got to respect the drive also," Giannis explained.

Allen is taking his chances

Allen is having a great year, and he is shooting lights out from distance (45%). But he has added another dimension to his game and made himself an integral part of the Bucks' rotation. Even though there have been some rumors about Milwaukee trading him, Allen has been professional, proving his value to the team.

Allen stepping up has been a blessing for the Bucks, especially with Khris Middleton missing the start of the season with an injury. And Allen has taken his chances well, as the Bucks will hope that he can continue this hot streak. Giannis certainly believes in his teammate, and this has to be a huge confidence boost for Allen.

In This Article (3)

Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Grayson Allen
Grayson Allen
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball up court against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)
Milwaukee Bucks News

“The best player in the NBA right now!” - Luka Doncic crowns Giannis Antetokounmpo after their duel

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) drives against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77)
Milwaukee Bucks News

3 Key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Dallas Mavericks

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo against the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum.
Milwaukee Bucks News

Giannis Antetokounmpo opens up on the pressure of being the #1 guy

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks a basket
Milwaukee Bucks Old School

A look back at Giannis Antetokounmpo's best dunks from his MVP years

By Matthew Dugandzic
April 3, 2022; Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks Gameday

Game Preview and injury report: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) celebrates with forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)
Milwaukee Bucks News

How Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez are making their case for the DPOY award

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)
Milwaukee Bucks News

Giannis Antetokounmpo explains why FIBA games are harder for him than the NBA

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks guard Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)
Milwaukee Bucks Old School

A look back at Giannis Antetokounmpo's best dunks from his early years in the NBA

By Matthew Dugandzic