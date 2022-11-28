“He's not just a good shooter!” - Giannis Antetokounmpo shares his respect for Grayson Allen

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to secure the 124-115 victory over the Dallas Mavericks last night and finish their home stand on a high note. This game was touted as the matchup between the two leading MVP candidates, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. But Bucks guard Grayson Allen stole the show with his best game of the season. Allen had a stellar outing, as he finished with 25 points on 8-10 from the floor.

Giannis calls Allen dangerous

Allen was incredible in the first half, as he dropped 21 points without a miss from deep (7-7). His teammates kept feeding him the ball, and Allen responded in style. His offensive explosion helped the Bucks build a massive lead in the first half and eventually win the game.

Giannis raved about him and ensured the league knew about Allen's ability, as he talked about his teammate in the post-game press conference, notifying the NBA to put some respect in his name:

"He's not just a good shooter. If you're sleeping and you're being lazy, he's going to drive the ball, drive the close-out and go and dunk it. It just makes him dangerous. As much as they respect the 3, they've got to respect the drive also," Giannis explained.

Allen is taking his chances

Allen is having a great year, and he is shooting lights out from distance (45%). But he has added another dimension to his game and made himself an integral part of the Bucks' rotation. Even though there have been some rumors about Milwaukee trading him, Allen has been professional, proving his value to the team.

Allen stepping up has been a blessing for the Bucks, especially with Khris Middleton missing the start of the season with an injury. And Allen has taken his chances well, as the Bucks will hope that he can continue this hot streak. Giannis certainly believes in his teammate, and this has to be a huge confidence boost for Allen.