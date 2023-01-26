Giannis Antetokounmpo’s monster double-double lifts the Milwaukee Bucks over the Denver Nuggets

Facing an opponent with a depleted frontline, the Milwaukee Bucks got a massive lift from Giannis Antetokounmpo and outlasted the Denver Nuggets 107-99 on Wednesday night.

The Greek Freak and the Bucks take advantage of the short-handed Nuggets squad

Antetokounmpo played in his second game since returning from a five-game absence and dominated the paint by tallying 33 points and 14 rebounds.

Denver’s top big man Nikola Jokic sat out the second end of a back-to-back, spoiling what could have been a colossal duel between two former MVPs. Jokic returned from a two-game absence on Tuesday night, leading Denver to a 99-98 win over the New Orleans Pelicans with his fourth straight triple-double. Denver also played without Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Michael Porter Jr. The Bucks were quick to capitalize on Denver’s handicap.

Antetokounmpo had a field day in the paint, earning 22 trips to the free-throw line and making 15 of his shots from that area. Giannis’ career-high in free throw attempts stands at 24.

All but one of Antetokounmpo’s free throw shots came in the second half. He made six free throws in the final 3:50 that helped the Bucks stave off the Nuggets’ comeback attempt.

Full-team effort

Milwaukee led by as many as 14 in the fourth, but Denver threatened within 89-94 with 5:01 left. With Antetokounmpo hitting timely free throws, the Bucks kept the Nuggets at bay for their fourth win in the last five games.

Bobby Portis Jr. and MarJon Beauchamp sat out due to various injuries, but the Bucks simply had enough firepower to get their 31st win in 48 outings so far.

Milwaukee got 20 points from Jrue Holiday and a season-high 19 points from Pat Connaughton. Connaughton also added a career-high 12 rebounds. Khris Middleton notched 10 points, two rebounds, three assists, and a steal in his second game after missing 18 straight games.

Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 26 points and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets. Bones Hyland chipped in 15 points.