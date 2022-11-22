“It's fun to play like that!” - Grayson Allen raves about the Milwaukee Bucks' ball movement in win versus the Blazers

The Milwaukee Bucks got back on track with a 111-119 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Bucks have been dealing with a few problems in the last few weeks, but they took care of business against the Blazers. With this win, they move to just within half a game of the NBA's best record (12-4), just behind the Boston Celtics.

Milwaukee played really well on both sides of the floor, but they particularly had a great showing on the offensive end this time around. Even guard Grayson Allen and head coach Mike Budenholzer were impressed with the team's showing and ball movement, raving about it in the post-game conference.

Coach Bud says the Bucks moved the ball really well

The Bucks had a great show on offense as they notched up a season-high 31 assists with 48 made field goals. Over the last few games, their offense came to a standstill motion, and they weren't generating good looks consistently. But against the Blazers, that wasn't the case as they worked to find the best shot possible.

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer was really impressed with his team's performance:

"Everybody made the right pass. If you don't make the right pass, if you're holding it too much, they can junk it up with all the different things they do defensively," Budenholzer explained.

Grayson Allen says the Bucks kept the defense scrambling

Even though he is currently linked in trade rumors, Grayson Allen had a great game again. He finished with 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists. He talked about his team's performance against the Blazers.

"There were a couple beautiful possessions, especially in the third quarter, where every single person touched it.It switched sides several times. We had the defense scrambling around and we ended up with a wide-open three or a layup at the rim. It's fun to play like that," Grayson explained.

The Bucks rank in the bottom half of the league in assists. For the most part, they have been a great team in moving the ball and finding the open man. But off late, there has been a lot of solo play with stars being out. Hopefully, the team can build on this showing and keep it up in the following games.