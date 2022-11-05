Grayson Allen is trying to improve his shooting mechanics with help of "Lethal Shooter"

The NBA is a cutthroat league. Players are always looking for any advantage to stay ahead of the competition. For Grayson Allen, that meant working with renowned shooting coach Chris Matthews, also known as the "Lethal Shooter."

No way to go but up

Even though the Duke product shot a career-high 40.9% from beyond the arc for the Milwaukee Bucks last season, Allen felt he could still improve his shooting mechanics. So he reached out to Matthews, who has worked with some of the best players in the NBA and WNBA, such as Dwight Howard, Anthony Davis, Candace Parker, and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

In a video of the workout posted by Matthews on his social media pages, Allen is seen making 12 straight three-pointers from well beyond the arc. He misses a shot, receives some pointers from Matthews, and proceeds to drain a few more.

Allen confirms that Matthews is more than just a social media star, saying:

"He actually really is a really good shooter. He can do everything he teaches, so it's cool."

Allen added they weren't doing anything drastic like reconstructing his shot mechanics. Rather, they fine-tuned everything to ensure he was as efficient and accurate as possible.

"We weren't trying to change anything. More just keep everything as solid as possible. Whether it's balance, where my feet are pointing, how I'm finishing up after the shot with my follow-through, how I'm landing. It's all the tiny details that make it perfect. And practicing it being perfect."

Who is 'Lethal Shooter?'

Matthews grew up around the basketball hotbeds of Baltimore and Washington, D.C. He played college basketball at St. Bonaventure and Washington State before playing overseas. Injuries prompted him to return to the United States in 2015, where he began training other basketball players.

With 2.2 million followers on Instagram, Matthews has built up a massive social media following and is often hired by players to help them improve their shooting like Allen.

"Don't let Instagram define you because I'm a hooper who loves the game. I love teaching the art of shooting. My life is devoted to the art of shooting. If you're a trainer and you're devoted to the craft that you're teaching, you're going to be able to reach more people with that love," said Matthews.