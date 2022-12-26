"Maybe he was a little bit frustrated!" - Jaylen Brown speaks on his altercation with Giannis Antetokounmpo

The two stars got into it during the 4th quarter.

The Boston Celtics took care of the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day, as the C's solidified the #1 record in the NBA in a heated battle between two rivals.

The Greek Freak vs. JB

These two teams have history behind them, and whenever Milwaukee and Boston face off, a lot is at stake, and tensions flare. That's precisely what happened last night between two stars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown.

In the 4th quarter with the Celtics slowly putting the game away and JB hitting shot after shot to lead his team, tensions started to flare when Jaylen knocked down Giannis who was setting a screen for his teammate. Antetokounmpo quickly got up and pushed Brown from the back, showing his displease with the play with no hesitation. The two would exchange a few words before getting separated.

Jaylen would get the last laugh this time, as he finished with 29 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in the 118-139 Celtics win. Giannis wasn't shabby on the other end, notching 27 points with 9 rebounds and 3 assists, but it was not enough.

Tensions

After the game, the Celtics star spoke on the altercation and how he saw the situation:

“I thought I was playing pretty physical defense, nothing dirty. It seemed like it was a clean play," Brown said. “Maybe he was a little bit frustrated. He got up and threw an elbow at me, for whatever reason.”

“There’s a difference between trying to be a tough guy and letting your opponent know that I’m not backing down, I’m not afraid of any challenge or any matchup whatsoever,” Brown said. “In that moment I was just letting him know that."

With Giannis and Jaylen both being alphas and absolute stars of the game, it's no surprise that they clash and get into it, especially with the Bucks and Celtics meeting often in big games. This is not the first time the two clashed, as they have numerous encounters in previous postseason duels and even international games.

Giannis didn't particularly address the situation, as he will probably respond with his play the next time these two teams meet again. Mark it on the calendar.