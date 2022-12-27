"If you gonna lay it up, he's gonna send it to the parking lot!" - Jayson Tatum speaks on his dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Celtics superstar managed to get the best out the Greek Freak

The Milwaukee Bucks lost their Christmas Day duel with the Boston Celtics, leaving them in the #2 seed. It was a blowout in the second half, and the Bucks couldn't handle Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown going off. To add insult to injury Tatum even dunked on Giannis Antetokounmpo and in the eyes of many overtook his place in the MVP race.

The dunk

The play of the game came in the second quarter when Jayson Tatum drove to the lane and punched a one-handed jam over Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was waiting in the paint and trying to block the Celtics superstar.

After the game, Tatum spoke with Malika Andrews about the dunk and explained why that is the only way to do it when going up against a rim protector of Antetokounmpo's level:

"You gotta attack the rim, and if you gonna lay it up, he's gonna send it to the parking lot. You gotta put pressure on the rim to call a foul or just try to make a play, and that's what I did," Tatum explained.

Tatum knows how prolific of a rim protector Giannis is, and trying to do anything but dunk it would probably end in a block. Tatum learned that years before.

The MVP race

It was not all about the dunk, as Tatum finished with 41 points (14-22 FG), 7 rebounds, and 5 assists, all while breaking the game in the third quarter by scoring 23 points in that period alone.

Giannis on the other side was fine, scoring 27 points (9-22 FG), with 9 rebounds, and 3 assists. But it was far off his usual dominant form, as the Celtics' defense managed to keep him out of the paint.

When you look at their seasons so far, it's really a tight race, but you can switch the first two spots between them. After all, Giannis is averaging 31.2 ppg, 11.2 rpg, and 5.1 apg on the second-best team in the league, while Tatum is averaging 30.9 ppg, 8.1 rpg, and 4.1 apg on the best team in the NBA.

You can't ignore guys like Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid, who are also having amazing seasons, but it seems these two guys are leading the pack, and the Christmas Day game put JT ahead of the Greek Freak for now.