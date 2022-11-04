Skip to main content
Jevon Carter is carving out a role in Milwaukee Bucks' rotation as a pesky defender

With defense as his calling card, Jevon has found a home with the Bucks.

Jevon Carter is quickly carving out a role in the Milwaukee Bucks' rotation. The pesky defender has impressed head coach Mike Budenholzer with his hustle and tenacity on the defensive end of the floor. With All-Star wingman Khris Middleton still making his way back from wrist surgery, Carter's role is only going to grow.

Subtle yet significant production

Carter's stats will not jump off any page given, but his impact has been felt by opposing guards and appreciated by Bucks' coaches and teammates. Inserted into the rotation in the absence of Middleton, as well as Pat Connaughton and Joe Ingles, Carter has played significant minutes over the past month. And he's made the most of his opportunity, averaging 3.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in just under 24 minutes per game.

But it's been Carter's defense that has caught everyone's attention. The 6-foot-1 guard is averaging 1.9 steals per game, putting him in the top 10 early in the season. Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has been particularly impressed with Carter's defensive effort, especially when he picks his man up the full length of the floor.

"It's pretty much who he is. We certainly encourage it and green-light it. I have flashbacks to him at West Virginia doing it. I think he's done it on every team he's been with in the league," said Budenholzer.

"It's one of his calling cards. He's got a knack. He's great at it. I bet not very many guards like it. So we'll ask him to continue to do it."

Unafraid to mix it up

In their last game versus the Detroit Pistons, Carter set a career-high for steals with four, making it difficult for Pistons guards Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey to get into any offensive rhythm. Carter also successfully defended New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson last week, who he limited to 13 points, three rebounds, and two assists in 33 minutes.

"Guys in this league are the best of the best. So, my job is just to try to make everything hard. Keep them off balance, make them uncomfortable and play hard," said Carter.

