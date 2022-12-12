Joe Ingles receives major injury update

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking dominant, standing second in the East with a 19-7 record, but you can still say they can get even better. Aside from Giannis Antetokounmpo being the most dominant player in the game, a big strength of this team lies in the depth of the squad. Khris Middleton returned recently, but Milwaukee is waiting for one more guy to be at full strength at that is the newest Buck, Joe Ingles.

Nearing a return

The Australian was assigned to the Bucks G-Leauge affiliate Wisconsin Herd twice in the past few days, along with MarJon Beachamp and Jordan Nwora, as Milwaukee is looking for their guard to get some work in. Obviously, this is a huge step in Ingles returning, and coach Mike Budenholzer spoke about the process:

“Most importantly, it’s really exciting for Joe,” Budenholzer said. “Returning from an injury like this, and surgery, just the length of it, how long he’s been working to get to be able to play five-on-five and play basketball. So, really excited for him on an individual level. And for us as a team, the fact that he’s made this progression, he’s gotten to this point and really doing very, very well, is just exciting. The more good players we can have, the more guys like Joe we can add into the mix, it’s just going to make us a better team.”

Budenholzer obviously didn't want to make any direct claims about when exactly we could see Joe suit up, but this is a clear indication the shooter is ramping up and getting ready.

This process is eerily similar to Middleton's, who returned to the lineup a week or so after getting some scrimmages in with the G-Leauge team, which means we will probably see the Australian make his Bucks debut before New Year's eve.

What Joe Ingles can bring to the team

When the 35-year tore his ACL back in January, some even speculated that Ingles might retire. But Joe still has fire in him, and he decided to sign with the Bucks for another NBA adventure. In his first 8 seasons with the Utah Jazz, the Australian proved he is a very valuable NBA player.

If he returns to top form, Ingles will bring the Bucks a hefty dose of shooting, playmaking, playoff performing, and character as Joe thrives in pressure situations.

Coach Budenholzer will definitely love adding him to the arsenal of weapons, as you can see Giannis and the crew putting their trust in the veteran to help them out.