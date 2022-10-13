“I think it went how its supposed to.” - Jrue Holiday reflects on Milwaukee Bucks’ preparation for the 2023 season

The Milwaukee Bucks concluded their preseason fixtures with a 97-107 loss against the Brooklyn Nets. Despite losing all five games, the team was happy to get their rhythm going – and seemed to have walked away with many observations. The summer has been more about allowing their youngsters to grow and find their own within the system.

Working through the summer and preseason games

Apart from getting back on the court together, the Bucks’ players got a chance to travel with each other. Although on a hectic schedule, spending time off the court is always good for building team chemistry.

The Bucks reportedly came into the season with a plan of defending the perimeter better and used the preseason to find gaps in that approach. How much they implement the strategy during the season has yet to be discovered, but the summer is the best time to experiment.

“I think it went how it’s supposed to,” Jrue Holiday said about training camp. “Think it was challenging, there was things we wanted to work on as a team and figure out with - not a full roster yet. … but I’m happy about it.”

“I think now that we played against other teams; and seen other schemes, and how people play - it’s just an adjustment,” Holiday added.

Jevon Carter is learning the ropes

Jevon Carter played his first game for the Bucks after the 2022 All-Star weekend, after being waived off by the Nets. But the 27-year-old has displayed various skills, which earned him a two-year $4.3 million deal with Milwaukee.

Carter started slowly in the preseason but has put up strong performances – making the most of his minutes. His willingness to work hard on the floor impressed Jrue Holiday, who recognized Carter’s effort.

“He’s good. I think just getting more comfortable with us, getting more comfortable with the offense,” Holiday said. “Throwing more minutes at him so that he gets more comfortable and it’s been fun, you know, having a dog next to you - another dog next to you.”

The Bucks did not win in the preseason, but they will be ready to make a statement once the season starts.