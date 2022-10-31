Skip to main content
Jrue Holiday relishes playing against brothers Justin and Aaron in the NBA

It’s always a special time whenever the Holiday brothers get together on an NBA floor.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday relishes playing against his brothers Justin and Aaron in the NBA. The three brothers faced off against each other once again last Saturday, with Jrue's Bucks emerging victorious, 123-115. Although this occurrence is no longer a rarity for the Holiday siblings after battling against one another in the preseason and several other times in seasons past, Jrue says that it is still a special feeling.

Special feeling

The trio played on the same floor for the first time in 2019 when Jrue was still playing for the New Orleans Pelicans. It was a special moment as that was the first time three brothers had played against each other in an NBA game. Saturday's match between the Bucks and the Hawks was another chapter in their story.

"It's really special. I know that it's a blessing, and we don't take it for granted. I think to be able to be on the court at the same time, and for me not having too many more years left, I think that it's good to see, and I always want to be out there and cherish those moments," Jrue said.

It's a sentiment shared by Aaron and Justin, who have also carved out respectable NBA careers.

"It's a dream come true, honestly, that we play at the same time. There's not many that can say they can do that. It's a blessing for sure," said Aaron, a 6-foot guard who's played for four teams in the Association.

Justin said they're still professionals committed to winning the game for their respective squads despite the brotherly love.

"These games are always special – but we want to win. We're trying to come in and make sure we do win this game, but for us to be on the floor together, every time we can do it, there's nothing like it," said Justin, a 6-foot-6 wingman who has played nine seasons in the NBA.

"We obviously want to win, but at the end of the day, it's probably the most fun game we're going to play," said Aaron.

The second trio of brothers

Ironically, two of the second trio of brothers to play in the NBA come from Jrue's team — the Bucks. In April 2021, Giannis, Thanasis, and Kostas Antetokounmpo became the second set of three brothers to play in an NBA game when they all saw action in a Bucks win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

