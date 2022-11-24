Khris Middleton receives a major injury update

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA once again this season, sitting 2nd in the tough Eastern Conference at 12-5. The start of the season was extremely hot, going 8-0, but since then injuries and the various components have caused the Bucks to have a few up-and-down games. But once their All-Star Khris Middleton returns to action, everything will be easier. And it seems that could be happening soon.

Getting ready

This past summer, Khris Middleton underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist, sidelining him for the start of the 2022-23 season. The timetable was unclear, but the recent news brings hope that the 10-year veteran will be suiting up soon.

Although he has been practicing with the squad for some time now, Middleton got assigned to the Bucks G-Leauge affiliate Wisconsin Herd to get a few extra reps by scrimmaging with the young guys.

Getting at 100%

Obviously, the Bucks are in no rush to bring Khris back, as they are still at the top of the NBA rankings, with Giannis Antetokounmpo playing in MVP form, and guys like Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday doing their part. So getting fully ready and healthy is the priority for Middleton and Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer.

“He’s been making progress, probably steady and slow,” Budenholzer said. “We’ll just continue to see how he feels tomorrow. Hopefully, he can be doing a little bit more each day.”

For now, the Bucks are doing just fine, but if they want to make a run to the championship, they will need Khris Middleton at 100% once the postseason arrives. His absence in last year's series versus the Boston Celtics proved just how valuable he is to the team, and that is precisely why the team is going step by step in bringing him back.