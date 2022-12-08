Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing some of the best basketball of his career. The Greek Freak has scored 30 points or more for the 8th straight game, tying Milwaukee Bucks legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the second-longest streak in franchise history. After the 'ladder incident,' Giannis has decided to obliterate anyone in his path. showing he took it personally.

Antetokounmpo's latest exploit was against the Sacramento Kings, and his head coach raved about his superstar.

Giannis puts the Kings in their place

The Kings have had a great start to the season, as they currently sit 5th in the West. They were expected to give the Bucks a run for their money. But that did not go according to plan, as Giannis exploded on the Kings. He took them to task and dominated the paint, exposing the Kings' leaky defense.

Giannis has been on another level in these last eight games. He has carried the Bucks on his back, all while shooting at extremely high efficiency. The Greek Freak is also not taking bad shots, trying to mix his game up consistently. Even his free throws have started to fall, and there are almost no holes in his offensive game.

Budenholzer is in awe of his superstar

His head coach, Mike Budenholzer, was raving about the superstar in the post-game press conference.

"I like the way he's playing with his teammates, the way he's sharing it, the way he's passing it. Organically, it comes back to him playing a little bit more off the ball, a lot of DHO's (dribble handoffs), and stuff like that. He's getting points, but I think he's playing the right way and just taking what the game gives him and playing with his teammates," Budenholzer explained.

The Greek Freak was having a rough stretch of games at the start of November, but he has turned it around spectacularly. He is back on top of the MVP ladder boards, and the Bucks are looking more and more dangerous as the season continues.