The Milwaukee Bucks continue dominance over the Charlotte Hornets for 4th-straight win

The Bucks are still undefeated since the All-Star break.

The Milwaukee Bucks reasserted their dominance over the Charlotte Hornets, pulling off a 111-99 win to remain undefeated since the All-Star break on Thursday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 24 points, ten rebounds, and five assists, while Bobby Portis scored in double figures for the ninth straight game and had his own double-double with 14 points and ten boards as the Bucks swept their four-game season series with the Hornets.

Malik Beasley added 19 points built on five three-pointers, Damian Lillard had 17, while Brook Lopez and Pat Connaughton each had 11.

A lopsided season series

The season series between the two teams turned out to be a lopsided one as Milwaukee defeated Charlotte by an average of 29.2 points this season— the largest margin in team history.

By going 4-0 since the All-Star break, the Bucks have put up what is by far their longest winning streak so far under coach Doc Rivers. Milwaukee improved to 7-7 under Rivers and 39-21 in the season.

Bucks did on both ends of the floor

Brandon Miller scored 21 points, and Miles Bridges contributed 15 points and ten rebounds, but Charlotte lost for the second time in three days against the Bucks, dropping to 15-44. Milwaukee thrashed Charlotte on Tuesday, 123-85.

Aside from its stifling defense, the Bucks also punished the Hornets with their torrid three-point shooting as they made 16 of their 39 attempts from beyond the arc. Milwaukee went 8-of-19 from three-point range to build a 70-51 lead at the half. Charlotte never led in the duel that saw Milwaukee go up by as many as 25 points.