How Could Alex Caruso Benefit Milwaukee Bucks Next Season?
Call it beating a dead horse, but Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso's name is still plastered on almost every NBA team's forum this offseason.
After leaving LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021, Caruso has only made them regret the decision to let him walk. He gave his former team a chance to match offers he was receiving — perhaps the outside offers he had were forewarnings to the potential he had as a veteran — but ultimately signed with the Chicago Bulls, where he's spent the last two seasons.
Caruso has one more on the books for Chicago, but after that, he's back to unrestricted free agency. That doesn't mean he isn't being sought after now, however.
For the Milwaukee Bucks, a player like Patrick Beverley proved to be useful late in the playoffs. When he was needed, he delivered energy and took over games to help the Bucks stay alive despite missing Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard in spots.
Beverley's contract only has him in Milwaukee for one season, however, so him returning is not a given. That being said, would a player like Caruso be able to have a similar impact? Greater?
Well, for starters, the seven-year veteran isn't showing any signs of slowing down. In fact, in his second season with the Bulls, he notched the best numbers all-around of his entire career. Caruso averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 stocks on 40-percent 3-point shooting and nearing 50 percent from the field.
While his offensive statistics aren't All-Star level, it's his defense that gets him consistent attention. Between being an on-ball pest known for giving ball-handlers a difficult time in the half court and his willingness to dive and go all-out to gain possession for his team, Caruso is a player most teams dream of having, which his coach, Billy Donovan confirmed.
"He's incredible,"Donovan said of Caruso . "What he does is so unique. There's no one on our team that does what he does and there's probably not that many players in the league that does what he does."
So, for a Milwaukee squad still mourning the loss of Jrue Holliday to the Boston Celtics, adding a strong defensive anchor is certainly not a bad idea. The Bucks likely wouldn't be Caruso's only pursuers, so they'd have to come ready for a financial battle, but the payoff is strong.
If they were to get Caruso in Deer Green, however, it would be a welcome sight for fans.
Let's just hope he'd get to join in on Doc Rivers' "spending time together" plans.