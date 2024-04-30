Bucks Zone

Bucks vs. Pacers Game 5: Everything You Need to Know As Milwaukee Faces Elimination

As the Milwaukee Bucks face elimination at home down 3-1, here is what you need to know to tune in to their Game 5 matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

Matt Guzman

Apr 28, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) shoots the ball.
Apr 28, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) shoots the ball. / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
The Milwaukee Bucks certainly have their work cut out for them at home.

After dropping Game 4 to the Indiana Pacers and their barrage of 3-pointers, the Bucks sit in a 3-1 hole now facing elimination. Injuries played a large role in that, especially with Giannis Antetokounmpo still yet to suit up for the series and Damian Lillard now dealing with an aggravated Achilles.

Despite being hobbled, Milwaukee will face the Pacers for a chance to force a Game 6. Luckily, it's at home, so the crowd will be in favor, but that won't make it any easier.

Here's what you need to know ahead of Tuesday's tip:

Bucks vs. Pacers Broadcast Information

  • Date: Tuesday, April 30
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. CST
  • TV Channel: TNT, NBA League Pass
  • Radio: 620WTMJ
  • Live Stream: NBA, TNT App
  • Betting OddsCheck out SI Sportsbook

Bucks vs. Pacers Injury Report

Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard - DOUBTFUL
Giannis Antetokounmpo - DOUBTFUL
Khris Middleton - PROBABLE
PATRICK BEVERLEY - PROBABLE

Indiana Pacers

Bennedict Mathurin - OUT
Tyrese Haliburton - QUESTIONABLE

Bucks vs. Pacers Projected Starting Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

  • PG Patrick Beverley
  • SG Malik Beasley
  • SF Khris Middleton
  • PF Bobby Portis Jr.
  • C Brook Lopez

Indiana Pacers

  • PG Andrew Nembhard
  • PG Tyrese Haliburton
  • SF Aaron Nesmith
  • PF Pascal Siakam
  • C Myles Turner
