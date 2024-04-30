Bucks vs. Pacers Game 5: Everything You Need to Know As Milwaukee Faces Elimination
The Milwaukee Bucks certainly have their work cut out for them at home.
After dropping Game 4 to the Indiana Pacers and their barrage of 3-pointers, the Bucks sit in a 3-1 hole now facing elimination. Injuries played a large role in that, especially with Giannis Antetokounmpo still yet to suit up for the series and Damian Lillard now dealing with an aggravated Achilles.
Despite being hobbled, Milwaukee will face the Pacers for a chance to force a Game 6. Luckily, it's at home, so the crowd will be in favor, but that won't make it any easier.
Here's what you need to know ahead of Tuesday's tip:
Bucks vs. Pacers Broadcast Information
- Date: Tuesday, April 30
- Time: 8:30 p.m. CST
- TV Channel: TNT, NBA League Pass
- Radio: 620WTMJ
- Live Stream: NBA, TNT App
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Bucks vs. Pacers Injury Report
Milwaukee Bucks
Damian Lillard - DOUBTFUL
Giannis Antetokounmpo - DOUBTFUL
Khris Middleton - PROBABLE
PATRICK BEVERLEY - PROBABLE
Indiana Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin - OUT
Tyrese Haliburton - QUESTIONABLE
Bucks vs. Pacers Projected Starting Lineups
Milwaukee Bucks
- PG Patrick Beverley
- SG Malik Beasley
- SF Khris Middleton
- PF Bobby Portis Jr.
- C Brook Lopez
Indiana Pacers
- PG Andrew Nembhard
- PG Tyrese Haliburton
- SF Aaron Nesmith
- PF Pascal Siakam
- C Myles Turner