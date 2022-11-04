Milwaukee Bucks not getting carried away despite the historic start

The Milwaukee Bucks are off to a historic start this season. They have the best record in the NBA and look like a legit title contender. However, the players and coaches are not getting carried away. They know that there is still a lot of work to be done, and they are focused on taking things one game at a time.

Building good habits

The Bucks have started the season like a house on fire, winning seven straight to tie the franchise's best start. Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing at an MVP level, and the team is getting great contributions from players up and down the roster in the absence of several key players like Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, and Joe Ingles.

Despite their success, the Bucks are not getting ahead of themselves. They know that there is still a lot of basketball to be played, and they are focused on taking things one game at a time.

"Game at a time. Game at a time. How can I be polite and not take away from our (start): We're playing good basketball. We're building good habits," Antetokounmpo said.

The two-time league MVP said the victories are excellent, but it's also important to see the team practice good habits like playing hard on defense and sharing the ball on offense.

"Defensively, I think we are very, very, very, very good. Having Brook out there and Jrue (Holiday) and Jevon (Carter) and Bobby (Portis) and everybody, Grayson (Allen), everybody is competing. I think it's very, very good, building very good habits," said the Greek Freak.

"Guys are getting involved, getting more comfortable, but at the end of the day, we have 75 more games in front of us. In Game 82, you're not going to remember what happened in Game 7 or Game 4. What can carry over today to that game are the habits we built today. I'm happy that the team is winning. But that's, like, second. I'm happy that the team is building good habits."

Staying in the moment

Holiday added that the team focuses on what's in front of them, not looking too far ahead.

"I think you kind of gotta be in the space that you're in now. To be completely honest, I haven't even thought about March. Still early. Still, we don't feel like we're playing our best basketball. It just about being consistent, building good habits, and building those relationships on the court," Holiday said.

"Even though we have a lot, by March we want to be peaking and getting to where we want to be. Honestly, I think you take it day by day, game by game, through the wins and the losses, you can win from each of them."