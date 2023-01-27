Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo named captain of Eastern Conference All-Star

The Greek Freak will be picking a team once again.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo added another feather to his cap after he was named the captain of the Eastern Conference All-Star.

Leading the star pack

Antetokounmpo’s fellow East starters are Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), and Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets).

The West All-Star will be led by its captain LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. Other West starters are Zion Williamson (New Orleans), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), and Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks).

Making history

Antetokounmpo will be picking an All-Star team for the third time in his career, having done so in 2019 and 2020. The Greek Freak is appearing in his seventh All-Star Game. He is averaging 29.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in the six All-Star Games that he has played.

Antetokounmpo was the MVP in the 2021 All-Star Game that saw him tally 35 points, seven rebounds, and three assists and helped Team LeBron defeat Team Durant 170-150.

Becoming an East starter was somewhat expected, as Antetokounpo is having a stellar season. Averaging 31 points, 12 rebounds, and 5.3 assists this season, Antetokounmpo has helped the Bucks (31-17) stay just a half-game behind the Philadelphia 76ers (31-16) for second place in the Eastern Conference.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is scheduled on February 19th at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. James and Antetokounmpo will select their teams in a draft held immediately before the All-Star Game. The reserves will be announced on February 2nd.