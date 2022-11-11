Nike unveils new City Edition jersey for the Milwaukee Bucks

Nike and the NBA release their 'City Edition' jerseys every year. This time they released them for every team on Thursday. The 2021 NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks will be returning to a blue look that was used at times during their 2021 title run.

This will be the fifth and final jersey for this season and will be called the "Gathering Place" uniform. The jersey features a patchwork along with shades of blue, cream, black and green. The uniform will pay homage to the 'Irish Rainbow' jerseys of the 70s and the 80s.

Bronzeville inspires the jersey

The Bucks City Edition jersey is inspired by one of the communities in Milwaukee, Bronzeville. The community is known for being one of the city's most diverse and distinctive communities. The neighborhood has been predominantly African-American, and it is Milwaukee's social and artistic hub. It brings people from all ethnicities together to celebrate the African-American culture.

The Bucks used this as inspiration, and the Patchwork Mural by Ammar Nsoroma and a star are also there on the shorts, which are styled after the mural.

What will the uniform represent?

The uniform is meant to shine a light on the unique neighborhood and the patchwork of the city as a whole. It is meant to show what makes Milwaukee a gathering place.

The team will show many art murals in the downtown area. They will be Bucks-inspired and other murals that will be famous in the city.

The Bucks' marketing officer explained the story behind the design:

"We are proud of the diverse community that calls themselves Bucks fans, and continue to take our role in helping to find ways to bring the city of Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin together through our actions on and off the court.This uniform illustrates the patchwork nature of our intertwined community of fans and we are appreciative of the artistic vision and partnership of Ammar Nsoroma to help bring these uniforms to life."