“Milwaukee did what they wanted to do!" - Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown praises the Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the league, and the Sacramento Kings experienced it firsthand last night. The Kings tried their best to match up against the Bucks, but every time they came close, Milwaukee just blew them away.

They toyed with Sacramento, showing them they have a long way to go before they reach their level. This would end the Kings' winning streak, as their head coach Mike Brown talked about how outmatched they were against the Bucks.

The Bucks have won 13 straight against the Kings

The Kings have been one of the most pleasant surprises of the season, starting better than anyone would have expected of them. They came into Milwaukee intending to end one of their longest-losing streaks against a particular franchise. The Kings had not managed to beat the Bucks in the past 6 years, and they wanted to change that.

In the end, that wasn't the case, as the Bucks cruised to a 126-113 victory. At one point in the 4th quarter, the lead was just 1, and the Kings thought they had a chance. But the Bucks just turned it up and built another massive lead. No matter what the Kings did, they just could not keep up with them.

Mike Brown raved about the Bucks

Kings head coach Mike Brown was visibly upset about his team's performance:

"What's disappointing for me is this one of the first times I felt we played a game and our opponent dictated from the beginning of the game how the night was going to go," Brown explained.

But he also shared his admiration for the Bucks and their quality:

"I didn't think they felt us at all defensively. Our defense was almost a glorified scrimmage game, a pick-up game. Milwaukee went where they wanted to go, they did what they wanted to do,'' Brown concluded.

The Bucks have been a step above most teams in the league. And unless they are having an off-day, it is highly unlikely that any team has a chance of beating them. You need to at your best to compete against Giannis Antetokounmpo and co.