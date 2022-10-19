“I’m gonna take the Bucks over the Warriors in the NBA Finals!” - Skip and Shannon make early predictions for the 2022/23 NBA season

The 2022-23 NBA season tipped off with two highly intense games, bringing back the excitement for basketball fans. Another thing that goes in tandem with the start of a season is predictions, which Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe did on Undisputed on the morning of opening day.

The Undisputed hosts predicted that the Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Finals, given the stature of both teams.

A final with two loaded teams

The Warriors are defending champions going into the new season with similar goals. Their unit has a fair share of experience and young legs, giving them the right tools to repeat. On the other hand, the Bucks are starting the season understaffed, but with a fully healthy roster – they also have a championship pedigree.

To add to that, Giannis Antetokounmpo has evolved into one of the best players in the league. He’s a great contributor on both ends of the floor, focused on inspiring the team to get the little things right. Moreover, the Bucks’ roster remains identical, which helps them concentrate on improvement rather than chemistry building.

“I’m gonna take the Bucks over the Warriors in the NBA Finals, because I don’t believe anybody can stop Giannis. I don’t believe Draymond, Loon[ey], Wiseman - they can’t do anything with him,” Shannon Sharpe said.

“It’s hard to argue against the Bucks and Warriors, because not only are the Bucks loaded top to bottom, they bore me to watch them,” Skip Bayless added. “I’m sorry, I don’t enjoy watching them, but they are flat out loaded and they’re the same - they have continuity.”

Will Giannis’ 10th season be his best so far?

Antetokounmpo did not have the best preseason of his career. However, his performance in the playoff series against the Boston Celtics was tremendous. He took the Celtics to seven games without Khris Middleton to share some offensive and leadership responsibilities. Despite that, he averaged 33.9 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“The best player in the NBA is Giannis, so you got to ride with the best player,” Sharpe said while explaining his predictions.

“Giannis has obviously entered his prime, not only as a basketball player, but as a leader of that franchise,” Bayless reflected. “He became face of franchise and he is living up to that.”

Giannis has expressed his desire to be the greatest on multiple occasions. His drive and determination so far prove he is willing to do whatever it takes. And with a mindset like that, it is safe to say that he will only get better.